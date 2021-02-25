South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32) Shares Gap Down to $159.00

South32 Limited (S32.L) (LON:S32)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.08), but opened at GBX 153.24 ($2.00). South32 Limited (S32.L) shares last traded at GBX 159.44 ($2.08), with a volume of 448,876 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.22. The company has a market cap of £7.59 billion and a PE ratio of -69.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from South32 Limited (S32.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32 Limited (S32.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

