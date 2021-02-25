Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 100,000 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 922,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,129,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50.

On Monday, February 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34.

On Tuesday, February 16th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49.

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38.

Shares of SCCO traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.08. 1,259,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 577,563 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

