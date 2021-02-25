Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 108,450 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $7,815,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34.

On Tuesday, February 16th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,577,774.49.

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.08. 1,259,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

