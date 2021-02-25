SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.68. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

