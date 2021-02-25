Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. Southwest Gas also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.95-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 363,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

