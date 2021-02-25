Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. 363,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,344. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.