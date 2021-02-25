Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) Insider Miles George Buys 100,000 Shares

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) insider Miles George bought 100,000 shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of A$206,000.00 ($147,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Spark Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

