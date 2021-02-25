Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading Down 34.4% This Week

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.80 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00483559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00064681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00080156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00455136 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 63,338,859 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

