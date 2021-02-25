SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Trading Up 0.6%

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.19. Approximately 9,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 17,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $590,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,071.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 262,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,431 shares during the last quarter.

