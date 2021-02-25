SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.