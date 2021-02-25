SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by David Loasby

David Loasby boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. David Loasby owned approximately 1.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $106,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 124,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,050. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.