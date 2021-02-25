SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.81

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 147249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 181,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.