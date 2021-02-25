SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Trading Down 5.9%

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.23 and last traded at $37.40. Approximately 6,637,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,222,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

