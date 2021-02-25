Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Trading Up 180.5% Over Last 7 Days

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.31 or 0.00717415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00036067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

