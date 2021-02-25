Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Announces Dividend of GBX 46.50

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Spectris plc (SXS.L)’s previous dividend of $21.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SXS stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,018 ($39.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,080.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,746.03. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,256 ($42.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.

Get Spectris plc (SXS.L) alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXS. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectris plc (SXS.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,603.57 ($34.02).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris plc (SXS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris plc (SXS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.