Spectrum (SPT) Trading 25.7% Lower This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Spectrum has a market cap of $19,634.56 and $7,017.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.40 or 0.00373012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.