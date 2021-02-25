Spendcoin Price Tops $0.0245 on Major Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $63.72 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.72 or 0.00736654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00036835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00061220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

