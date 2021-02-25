Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX) Shares Down 20%

Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX) fell 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 122,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 680,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, nickel, lead, palladium, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12.14 square kilometers located in Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 square kilometers.

