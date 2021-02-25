Spiking (SPIKE) Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $486,994.38 and approximately $87.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.31 or 0.00717415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00036067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003720 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

