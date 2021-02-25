Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Cowen

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPR. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.65.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,912,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after buying an additional 499,013 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12,958.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.