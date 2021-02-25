Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 151,362 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SAVE. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

SAVE opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

