Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.11. 743,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,249. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

