Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,027,194 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

