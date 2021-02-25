Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.51% of Spok worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Spok by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Spok by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Spok by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spok by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $25,454.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $131,401.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $55,014. 7.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

