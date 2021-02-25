Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.35). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.14), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sports Direct International Company Profile (LON:SPD)

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.