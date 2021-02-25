Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $302.69 and last traded at $303.06. Approximately 2,421,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,738,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.