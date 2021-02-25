Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.83.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

SPOT stock opened at $334.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.58. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

