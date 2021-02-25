Sprague Resources (SRLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Sprague Resources to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SRLP opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $511.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 242.73%.

In other news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $113,952.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several research firms have commented on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

