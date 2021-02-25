Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.00

Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) (LON:SPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 253627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The company has a market capitalization of £157.69 million and a P/E ratio of 19.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.28.

Get Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties Plc (SPR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.