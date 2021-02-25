Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.47. 143,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 66,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

Get Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPP. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

There is no company description available for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.