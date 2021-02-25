Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $10.46 on Thursday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,164. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.63.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $169,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 243.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

