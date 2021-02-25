Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.78-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.79.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 2,598,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

