Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.78-1.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.79.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 2,575,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

