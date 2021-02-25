SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.22

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 4116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.
FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
About SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
