SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.22

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 4116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

