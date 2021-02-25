Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $245.00 at Morgan Stanley

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.11. 15,792,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,039,974. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.72, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

