SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) fell 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.90. 1,095,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,002,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

