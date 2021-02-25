SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 589.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 261,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

