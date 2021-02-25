STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

STAA traded down $7.48 on Thursday, reaching $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,807. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $128.23.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $2,763,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 910,350 shares of company stock worth $97,341,289 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

