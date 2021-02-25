Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. 1,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

