Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.83 ($71.57).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

ETR STM opened at €65.05 ($76.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. Stabilus has a one year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a one year high of €70.00 ($82.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.62.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.