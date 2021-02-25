Stably USD Reaches Market Cap of $754,136.43 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $754,136.43 and approximately $2,918.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.17 or 0.00706312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00036023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,776,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,821 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

