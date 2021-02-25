STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will report $131.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.55 million and the lowest is $131.35 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $118.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $544.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $550.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $612.58 million, with estimates ranging from $610.20 million to $615.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

