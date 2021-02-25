Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:STAN traded down GBX 27.10 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 482.30 ($6.30). 5,928,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,129. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 592.60 ($7.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 475.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Dividend History for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)

