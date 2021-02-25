Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:STAN traded down GBX 27.10 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 482.30 ($6.30). 5,928,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,129. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 592.60 ($7.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 475.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

