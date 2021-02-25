Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Gap Down to $407.00

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.32), but opened at GBX 393 ($5.13). Standard Life Private Equity Trust shares last traded at GBX 411.13 ($5.37), with a volume of 143,338 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £632.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 388.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 346.63.

Get Standard Life Private Equity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.