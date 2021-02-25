Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches Market Cap of $37.70 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.70 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.41 or 0.00725845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00031801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00036679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00040582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,020,243,224 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

