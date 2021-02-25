Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.12

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$50.12 and last traded at C$50.06, with a volume of 243484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.36.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.02.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

