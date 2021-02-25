Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.