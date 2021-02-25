Starr Peak Exploration (CVE:STE) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. (CVE:STE) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 182,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 73,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.93.

About Starr Peak Exploration (CVE:STE)

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property comprising 53 mineral claims covering an area of 1,420 hectares located in the northwestern Quebec.

