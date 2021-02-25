StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.67

Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $8.76. StarTek shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 72,458 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $329.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

