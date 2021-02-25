State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek Sells 5,086 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:STFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 87,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,110. The firm has a market cap of $794.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. State Auto Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

